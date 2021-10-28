$891.89 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce $891.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $884.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.56 million. Tronox posted sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 2,003,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,192. Tronox has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

