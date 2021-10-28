Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The stock has a market cap of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCBG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

