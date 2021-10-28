OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €56.85 ($66.88) and last traded at €56.45 ($66.41). Approximately 57,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.35 ($66.29).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.25.

About OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.