Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Travel + Leisure updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.43 EPS.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,166. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

