Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53. 6,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.