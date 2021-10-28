QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $524,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $131.20. 5,070,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

