TOWER Market Capitalization Tops $10.31 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $585,238.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars.

