Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $38,351.52 and $114.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 86.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

