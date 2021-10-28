QuickSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.49 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $433.54 or 0.00736212 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $141.81 million and $34.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

