BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $454.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,428. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.