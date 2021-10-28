Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.920 EPS.

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 1,466,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,668. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

