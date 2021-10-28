Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

