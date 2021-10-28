Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus reported sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 283,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

