$170.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $170.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.56 million. Avalara posted sales of $127.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $675.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $678.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $834.06 million, with estimates ranging from $816.24 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.14. The company had a trading volume of 347,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,533. Avalara has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.17.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

