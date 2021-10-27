$167.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post sales of $167.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.10 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $670.19 million, with estimates ranging from $668.28 million to $672.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:BOH traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 198,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,509. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

