AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.05 million.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $364.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

