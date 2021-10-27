Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells 8,001 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $656,235.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92.

NASDAQ COUR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,423. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

