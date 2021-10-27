Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 230,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

