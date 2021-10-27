Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 58,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,413. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

