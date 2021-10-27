Kleros Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $82.17 million and $2.64 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.21 or 0.00781235 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 617,100,649 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.