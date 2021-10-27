Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,719. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

