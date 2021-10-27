Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,945,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,719. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.