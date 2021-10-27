AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.56.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.63. 601,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $238.50.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.