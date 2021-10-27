Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

