Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.26 on Wednesday, reaching $345.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,343. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.79.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

