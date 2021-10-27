Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $153.67

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

STAA traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. 229,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 280.10 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 121.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

