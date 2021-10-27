Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,924.99

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $340,924.99 and approximately $57.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

