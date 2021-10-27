Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.08 million.Stoneridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 227,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

