The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

NYSE THG traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. 165,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,774. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

