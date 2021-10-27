UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
NASDAQ UMBF traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
