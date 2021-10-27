UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

