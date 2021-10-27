Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 1,341,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

