Evan Spiegel Sells 250,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30.

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

SNAP traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 52,250,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100,188. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

