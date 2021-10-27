CoinEx Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $46.19 million and $2.04 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

