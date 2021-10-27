Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $146.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00484471 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001305 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.13 or 0.01015478 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,214,592,586 coins and its circulating supply is 11,923,125,433 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.