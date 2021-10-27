JustBet Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. JustBet has a market cap of $1.04 million and $6,123.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00093899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,975.80 or 0.99959770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.91 or 0.06740578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.