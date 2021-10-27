Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

