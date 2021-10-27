Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0059

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $2,623.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00300928 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,155,466 coins and its circulating supply is 431,895,030 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

