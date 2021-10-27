Analyzing Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) & Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coursera and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 15.91 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coursera and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 1 16 0 2.94 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $51.13, indicating a potential upside of 50.81%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Konami.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konami beats Coursera on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

