Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Hold

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. Research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

