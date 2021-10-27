Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MASI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.37. 542,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,984. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $294.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

