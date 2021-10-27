Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 744,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.