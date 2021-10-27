PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $41.12 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $654,148.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00094358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.61 or 1.00311032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.31 or 0.06738192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

