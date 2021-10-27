Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $4.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $4.89 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 88,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $10.37 on Friday, hitting $253.02. 6,271,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,177. Square has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.