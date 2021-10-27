Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

CVI stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 794,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,577. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

