TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. 94,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

