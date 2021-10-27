Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.42. 502,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

