Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $625.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.93 and a 200-day moving average of $516.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.55.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

