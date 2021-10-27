First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,537. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.