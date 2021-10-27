Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 341,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

