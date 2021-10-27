Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

